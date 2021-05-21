Ram Rahim shifted back to Sunaria jail after meeting ailing mother

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted emergency parole in police custody “from sunrise to senset” on Friday to meet his ailing mother at Gurugram, Sunaria jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said.

“He was taken to Gurugram to meet his mother who is undergoing treatment at a private place. Police took Ram Rahim in custody at 7am in the morning and was returned back to the jail. We have given him emergency parole in police custody by taking caution from Panchkula violence,” he said.

“Every prisoner has a right to get parole and it was granted after taking feedback from the administration and police. We gave him a day-long parole last year too,” Sangwan added.

Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, was sought parole four days back. Before this, Ram Rahim was given a day’s parole on October 24, 2020 to meet his mother, who was admitted in a Gurugram hospital.

State jails minister Ranjit Singh had justified the parole at that time stating that it was given as per law.

“There is a provision under the law that if there is an emergency in the family of the convict, he is allowed to visit his family under police protection,” Ranjit Singh had said.