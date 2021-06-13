Ram temple:Trust collects 3,200 cr till March 3

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust had received ₹3,200 crore till March 31 for construction of Ram temple, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai told media persons on Sunday, after a meeting of the trust.

Chairman of Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra on Sunday reviewed the ongoing foundation work of the temple.

Misra is in Ayodhya on a two-day visit.

“In the last one month, ₹60 lakh were donated by devotees in the donation box at the Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Rai.

Informing about the nationwide fund collection campaign for construction of Ram temple from January 15 to February 27 last, Rai said: “Around 11 crore families at 5.37 crore places across the country were contacted during the campaign.”

He said experts of renowned institutions had finalised the design of the Ram temple foundation.

In Sunday’s meeting, all details of the ongoing foundation work were discussed and engineers presented the progress of the work, Rai added.

Former director of IIT Delhi, BS Raju, director of IIT Guwahati TG Sitharam, director of NIT Surat SR Gandhi, director of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Gopal Krishnan and professors of IIT Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai had done study and homework over a long period for construction of the temple, he said.

During the meeting, nine members of the trust were present in Ayodhya and six joined the meeting virtually.

About the foundation work, Rai said that for around two months digging of foundation was carried out.

During the ongoing filling process, around 44 layers of 300 mm each will be laid. Thereafter, each layer will be compressed with simple and vibrating rollers. In April, the Ram Temple Construction Committee had started the filling work with the target of completing 1.25 lakh cubic metre dug-up ground by the end of September.

Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting the Larsen and Toubro in the construction work.

According to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Larsen and Toubro has appointed Balaji Construction Company of Rajasthan as its assisting partner to complete the foundation work at the earliest and has also increased working hours from eight to 12.

The temple’s foundation, which will be 107 feet above sea level, is being made of layers of stones. For filling the foundation, crushed stone (gitti) of Banda, coarse sand, fly ash and asbestos are being used.