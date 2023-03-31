Ramayana Shodhpeeth at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Univ soon

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi will soon have a research chair on Ramayana which will spread the ideals of Lord Ram among people.

VC of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, Prof Hareram Tripathi (left) met UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh. (HT Photo)

According to a press statement of the varsity, vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, Prof Hareram Tripathi on Thursday met UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and submitted a proposal for grant of ₹10.83 lakh for establishing ‘Ramayana Shodhpeeth’.

Prof Tripathi said that the minister has accepted the proposal and instructed the principal secretary, culture, to approve the grant on top priority for the ‘Ramayana Shodhpeeth’.

Prof Tripathi said that the executive council of the university on February 28, unanimously gave an approval for setting up a Ramayana Shodhpeeth in the varsity. The council further decided that a proposal for the grant should be submitted to the UP Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

“As per the decision of the council, I submitted the proposal for grant to tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh. The minister has directed the principal secretary, culture, to take necessary action in this regard,” said Prof Tripathi.

The purpose of setting up the Ramayana Shodhpeeth (Ramayan research chair) at the varsity is aimed at spreading the ideals of Lord Ram among the people as well as to publish accurate facts through research, said Prof Tripathi.

Through researches, the correct description of the ideas or beliefs that are prevalent about the Ramayana or about the points carried in the epic can be revealed, said public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.

The Ramayana Shodhpeeth is likely to start functioning from April 1, said Mishra.