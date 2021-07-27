Rampal, aides acquitted in case under Drugs and Cosmetics Rules Act

A local court in Hisar on Monday acquitted controversial godman Rampal and three of his aides in a case registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules Act.

But Rampal will have to remain in jail as he is undergoing life sentence in a murder case, and two other cases, including one of sedition. In Hisar, Rampal and his aides are facing four criminal cases.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said they had registered a case against Rampal and others in connection with recovery of 134 types of allopathic drugs from ‘Prathmik Chikitsayla’ at Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar in 2014 when the police had arrested Rampal after a week-long operation.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court of ADJ Ved Prakash Sirohi stated that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case against accused Rampal and others -Rajender, Baljit and Bijender - while acquitting the accused of the charges levelled against them.

A team of the drug control department prepared an inventory of the allopathic medicines, ayurvedic medicines and equipment during their inspection of the Satlok Ashram on November 28, 2014. The drug control officer had filed a complaint with the court in March 2016.

Advocate JK Gakhar, counsel for the accused, however, argued that the team of drug control officers carried out an inspection of the Satlok Ashram and found that neither any doctor was practising on the premises in question at the time of inspection nor any prescription slip/OPD slip and receipt of sale was recovered by the police.

No patient came forward to depose before the court of undergoing treatment at ‘Prathmik Chikitsayla’, he had argued in court.