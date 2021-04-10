Random Forays: Surrender is often the best option

Those who tend to analyse every issue being faced by mankind and attempt to find a solution to each one of them are usually right-thinking people. Even if public service or governance is not strictly in the purview of their functioning, they tend to discuss threadbare with anyone who is willing to listen, their theories and ideas on the subject.

The currently raging pandemic is obviously one mega pain-in-the-neck (or wherever), which has impacted one and all, and it is but natural for human beings to find out as much as they can about such a foe, even if they cannot vanquish it. Thus, each one of us has spent hours, weeks, even months frantically scanning the news, views and hues of the pandemic and its developing ‘worm’ across the graph of time versus number of people afflicted.

However, since mankind at large is still groping in the dark to discover and execute a viable and sustainable plan of action against the dreaded virus, there is little point in clouding our minds with the tendency to over-theorise. Those at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, whether medical researchers or valiant medicos, are obviously doing their very best to come up trumps against the enemy. Political and administrative bigwigs can also be relied upon to at least not take such a gloomy spectre lightly, even if they appear as clueless as the rest of us.

The tendency to remain in command and to be able to control most of the forces influencing our lives, is ingrained especially in those who have seen even a modicum of power in their halcyon days. The urge to grasp the bull by the horns and just order it to buzz off, is pretty much evident in retired CEOs and government officers, for instance. The trouble is that the figurative bulls which come charging at humankind from time to time, just do not know how to follow such orders.

Thus, at times, even in the face of issues much less grave, it is best to simply let go. In fact, the simplest of quotes, “Let Go, Let God!” has been one of my favourites. Very difficult to execute, but truly worth practising whenever feasible.

I myself learnt the art of surrendering just a couple of years ago. And it takes some amount of gumption for me to admit this, but here goes. My wife and I were holidaying at a beach resort and she insisted on trying out the parasailing ride. She is full of bravado at most times, you see. Undaunted by the prospect of being propelled to a height of 150 metres into the thin air with nothing but a nylon rope to clutch upon, and a tiny cushion to plant oneself on, she virtually pulled me into the experience. The trepidation with which I seated myself alongside her, once we had donned the requisite gear, was no laughing business. And my worst fears were confirmed once we were a speck in the blue sky with the sea at its very bluest, in the distance below us. Far from enjoying the view, which she gaily managed to do, I held on for dear life. It was there, up in the skies, with the gusty breeze threatening to topple us, that I realized that I have no control over the situation and might as well relish it. Something clicked in that moment and I surrendered to the Almighty, even managing a smile or two during the second half of the ride.

Surrender to God is not like child’s play to those of us who have never let our egos relax. It requires grit and will power. Being able to admit a fault or being humble enough to concede defeat are similar acts of mental surrender.

Paramahansa Yogananda suggested the following inspirational prayer: “O Divine Sculptor, chisel Thou my life to Thy design!”

The simplest of human beings, those who are perhaps unlettered, their minds uncluttered by vestiges of any powerful hats donned in the past, find it easier to relax and accept their fates. By not over thinking and by letting go of those worrying tendencies, we actually live superior lives.