Rangotsav 2023 - Braj all set for riot of colour

January 26 was Basant Panchami and marked the beginning of 40-day long festivities for Holi in Braj area with Mathura being the epicenter. The state government is also contributing its share in the festivities and is to organise Rangotsav - 2023 beginning on February 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One is reminded of Latha-maar Holi of Barsana and Nandgaon, Huranga of Dauji, Chari-maar Holi of Gokul and Rang-Bharni Holi in the temples of the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan all through these 40-day festivities, which is something typical of the Braj region,” says veteran of Braj literature and Padamshree awardee Mohan Swaroop Bhatia.

To make ‘Rangotsav 2023’ memorable, the minister for tourism and culture for UP, Jaiveer Singh and sugarcane and sugar mill development minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary besides office-bearers of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad attended a meeting organised in Barsana, Mathura.

“The Holi festivities are not only popular in India but are the centre of attraction for the international circuit including Krishna devotees worldwide. The state govt will be inviting those having regard and affection for Braj culture for Rangotsav 2023. The preparations made will be reviewed from time to time and the required police force and magistrates will be deployed for smooth conduct of events, attracting a huge crowd,” said Jaiveer Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biggest attraction Latha-maar Holi celebrated at Rangeeli Gali of Barsana is to be held on February 27 and will mark the beginning of Rangotsav 2023. The minister reviewed arrangements for the occasion and ordered to ensure service of 150 roadways buses for convenience of devotees.

During the meeting, a suggestion was placed to include folk from Bundelkhand and have Bhojpuri music artistes to add to the Braj festivities, marking diverse colours of culture in U.P.

Festivities were dampened in year 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 and there were some restraints last year too, but with advance preparations being made for Rangotsav 2023, Braj seems to be all set for a colour riot much ahead of festival of Holi which is to be celebrated on March 8 in the rest of the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath makes it a point to be part of Holi at Barsana and the inauguration of Rangotsav 2023 might see his presence although the formal programme is yet to be announced, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON