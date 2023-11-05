Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Rape survivor’s suicide bid thwarted in Meerut’s Sardhana

Rape survivor’s suicide bid thwarted in Meerut’s Sardhana

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 05, 2023 06:48 AM IST

The alleged suicide bid took place in the presence of officials during Sampurna Samadhan Diwas organised by the district senior superintendent of police’s office at the tehsil.

A rape survivor from Meerut’s Sardhana tehsil allegedly attempted suicide accusing lack of police action against the accused, on Saturday. The alleged suicide bid took place in the presence of officials during Sampurna Samadhan Diwas organised by the district senior superintendent of police’s office at the tehsil.

Sardhana circle officer said the case of rape was registered four months ago. (For representation)

Police present on the scene were successful in stopping the woman in time. The survivor and her family members claimed that the police had not taken action against the accused despite their repeated complaints and even after a case was lodged against the man at Sarurpur police station four months ago.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sardhana circle officer Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said he would collect more information about the case to resolve it soon. He said the case of rape was registered four months ago and action wasn’t not be taken against the accused might be due to lack of evidence.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meerut rape survivor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP