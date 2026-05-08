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Rare 200-years-old manuscripts found in West Champaran

West Champaran officials discovered two rare manuscripts, including the 200-year-old Durga Sahasranama Stotra, during a Gyan Bharatam Mission survey.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 07:44 pm IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar
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BETTIAH The West Champaran administration on Friday stumbled upon two rare and ancient manuscripts, including the Durga Sahasranama Stotra, during a survey conducted as part of Gyan Bharatam Mission, a project of the Union ministry of culture, officials said.

Rare 200-years-old manuscripts found in West Champaran

District magistrate (DM) Taranjot Singh said that the manuscripts were found in the safe custody of one Dev Prakash Pandey from Kalibagh locality of Bettiah, headquarters of West Champaran district of Bihar. He said that these documents will be preserved and made accessible for wider study and research.

“The Sahasranama Stotra, believed to be around 200 years old, has been identified as one of the rare ancient manuscripts to be uploaded to the Government of India’s important digital initiative, the Gyan Bharatam App,” said Kumar while speaking about the historical and religious significance of the manuscripts.

Sahasranama Stotra is a devotional hymn that contains a thousand names (thousand names) of a deity. Each name describes a quality, power, virtue, or form of the god or goddess being praised. Another untitled manuscript, believed to be about 100-years-old, is purported to be Sant Sahitya written in Kaithi language. It was also found with Pandey, said Rakesh Kumar, district art and culture officer.

 
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