Odisha: Rare melanistic tiger found dead in Similipal; officials suspect infighting

A rare melanistic tiger succumbed to its injuries in the core area of Similipal tiger reserve of Odisha after it reportedly fought with another tiger.

Primary inquiry confirms multiple injury marks on the carcass of the tiger. (HT photo)

Odisha principal chief conservator of forest(wildlife) Sushil Kumar Popli said the carcass of the 3.5 year-old tiger was found by the tiger reserve officials on Monday.

“Though the exact reason behind the death of the Royal Bengal Tiger has not been not ascertained immediately, prima facie, it appears that the tiger had died due to suspected infighting. Tigers usually move around and decide their territory. So, we suspect two male tigers fought with each other over their territory and one of them died in the process. Primary inquiry confirms multiple injury marks on the carcass of the tiger. A joint task force visited the area to collect evidence and find out the reason behind the tiger’s death,” said Popli, adding that they are waiting for the post-mortem reports.

The PCCF said representatives of National Tiger Conservation Authority have reached the tiger reserve as NTCA protocol demanded that death of a tiger should be reported to it irrespective of its death due to natural causes or other causes like poaching. Based on the evidence, we will take action as per the protocol.”

Simlipal tiger reserve is the only tiger habitat in the world to have melanistic tigers that have broad black stripes running across their bodies and thicker than those seen in normal tigers, so much so that their tawny skin colour is barely visible. The reserve first reported the presence of melanistic tigers in 2007. In 2016, a census carried out by the Odisha forest department in the reserve found six melanistic tigers.

Three years ago National Tiger Conservation Authority had asked Odisha government to start a melanistic tiger safari on the fringe of the tiger reserve at Simlipal in northern Odisha to create awareness about such tigers while generating enough revenue for tiger conservation in the long term.