Real face of TIPRA Motha has been unmasked: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Tripura’s lone CPIM politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday said that the real face of TIPRA Motha was unmasked in front of its supporters and asked voters to choose ‘hammer and sickle’ symbol while casting vote to form an alternative government in the Centre. Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district. (File photo)

Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district for the second phase of Lok Sabha election at ST-reserved East Tripura constituency to be held on April 26.

“Real face of the TIPRA Motha has been unmasked in front of their supporters. So, you (voters) have to utilize the scope by casting vote for Rajendra Reang in hammer and sickle’ symbol to form an alternative government”, said Sarkar.

The CPIM and Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc alliance, shared seats in both Lok Sabha seats by fielding Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in West Tripura constituency and former CPIM MLA Rajendra Reang in East Tripura constituency.

After floating TIPRA Motha in 2021, the party came to power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and then emerged as main opposition in 2023 Assembly polls.

Later, this year, the party formed alliance with the BJP following signing of a tripartite agreement with the Government of India and Tripura government for an honourable solution for problems of the tribals.

During his election campaign, Sarkar laid emphasis on forming an alternative government to take steps to reduce price inflation, provide minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, employment, increase in MGNREGA wages, basic medical facilities in healthcare sectors, making education compulsory and stopping privatisation of education and health sectors.

“If you want implementation of all these things, an alternative government should be formed at the Centre”, said Sarkar.