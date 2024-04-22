 Real face of TIPRA Motha has been unmasked: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Real face of TIPRA Motha has been unmasked: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 22, 2024 10:29 AM IST

Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district for the second phase of Lok Sabha election at ST-reserved East Tripura constituency to be held on April 26

Tripura’s lone CPIM politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday said that the real face of TIPRA Motha was unmasked in front of its supporters and asked voters to choose ‘hammer and sickle’ symbol while casting vote to form an alternative government in the Centre.

Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district. (File photo)
Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district. (File photo)

Sarkar was addressing a campaign programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district for the second phase of Lok Sabha election at ST-reserved East Tripura constituency to be held on April 26.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Real face of the TIPRA Motha has been unmasked in front of their supporters. So, you (voters) have to utilize the scope by casting vote for Rajendra Reang in hammer and sickle’ symbol to form an alternative government”, said Sarkar.

Also Read:Tripura rath yatra mishap: Former CM Manik Sarkar demands judicial probe

The CPIM and Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc alliance, shared seats in both Lok Sabha seats by fielding Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in West Tripura constituency and former CPIM MLA Rajendra Reang in East Tripura constituency.

After floating TIPRA Motha in 2021, the party came to power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and then emerged as main opposition in 2023 Assembly polls.

Later, this year, the party formed alliance with the BJP following signing of a tripartite agreement with the Government of India and Tripura government for an honourable solution for problems of the tribals.

During his election campaign, Sarkar laid emphasis on forming an alternative government to take steps to reduce price inflation, provide minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, employment, increase in MGNREGA wages, basic medical facilities in healthcare sectors, making education compulsory and stopping privatisation of education and health sectors.

“If you want implementation of all these things, an alternative government should be formed at the Centre”, said Sarkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Real face of TIPRA Motha has been unmasked: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On