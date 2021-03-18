Home / Cities / Others / Realtor in police custody for allegedly cheating 66-year-old of 1.9 crore
others

Realtor in police custody for allegedly cheating 66-year-old of 1.9 crore

PUNE A realtor was arrested by Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly duping a 66-year-old of ₹1
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:58 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A realtor was arrested by Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly duping a 66-year-old of 1.9 crore in a property-related investment scheme.

The arrested man has been identified as Kagdish Unecha while the complainant is an architect living in Manikbaug on Sinhagad road.

The complainant submitted that in 2015, he invested 1 crore in Unecha’s company called “Unecha Associates” to earn regular returns with attractive interest rates.

Sometime later, the complainant had asked for a part of the principal amount to be returned to him, according to him.

However, the accused man then convinced him to not pull out the investment as the returns on it were going to increase. In the form of assurance, Unecha allegedly told the complainant that the project in which the money was invested is close to completion and that booking in the scheme had picked up the pace. However, the complainant found that no part of the project was completed and that the construction had shut down.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

118 cr estimate sent for incomplete Begum Bazaar ROB

No records of CCTV cameras at police stations, reveals RTI

Woman robbed of jewellery worth 1 lakh

‘No Covid deaths in Prayagraj in over 5 weeks’

While the complainant got returns for some time, the payment stopped coming since September 2016, he told the police.

With the interest he was promised, the realtor allegedly owes the complainant a total of 1,91,00,000, according to the police.

“There are two others booked in the case along with Unecha. He has been remanded to police custody till March 22,” said senior police inspector Murlidhar Karpe of Deccan police station.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP