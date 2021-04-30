Home / Cities / Others / Record 15,000-plus cases in state in a day
Record 15,000-plus cases in state in a day

PATNA Bihar reported 15,853 new Covid cases on Thursday, its largest single-day spike so far and far higher than its peak last year when it recorded 12,686 cases in September-end
By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:33 PM IST
PATNA

Bihar reported 15,853 new Covid cases on Thursday, its largest single-day spike so far and far higher than its peak last year when it recorded 12,686 cases in September-end.

Patna once again led the tally with 2,844 new cases, followed by Gaya (1203). Barring two districts, Buxar and Sheohar, the rest 36 districts reported more than 100 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to executive director of State Health Society, Manoj Kumar, Bihar received a supply of 76 metric tonnes of oxygen on April 22, 63 MT on April 23, 156 MT on April 25 and 90 MT on April 28. “The state has a storage capacity of 350 MT,” he said.

In a related development, Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), which the state government had earlier announced to convert into a dedicated Covid hospital, has decided to stop registering other patients. The government has announced to make it a 400-bed dedicated Covid hospital.

In an order issued on Friday, the hospital administration clarified that OPD, other surgeries and works in other departments will remain closed till further orders.

