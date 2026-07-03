Recruitment for 2,107 assistant professor posts in aided colleges to begin this month

: The recruitment process for 2,107 assistant professor posts in 330 government-aided private degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh is likely to begin later this month, giving a major boost to higher education recruitment ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections. . The directorate has sought verification reports from regional higher education officers before finalising the total number of posts (For representation only)

Officials said the directorate of higher education has uploaded details of the vacancies on the portal of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), and the recruitment advertisement is expected to be issued this month.

The vacancies have been reported by government-aided colleges to the directorate of higher education and are expected to provide a significant employment opportunity for aspiring teachers across the state.

Initially, the directorate had estimated that around 1,150 assistant professor posts would be available after seeking vacancy details from colleges. However, stricter monitoring by the department in recent weeks prompted college managements to report nearly twice as many vacancies, taking the total to 2,107.

Director of higher education BL Sharma confirmed that details of all notified vacancies had been uploaded to the UPESSC portal, paving the way for the recruitment process to begin. The last major recruitment for assistant professor posts in government-aided degree colleges was advertised in 2022 for 1,017 posts. Except for 109 posts in the BEd discipline, the written re-examination for the remaining 910 posts was conducted on April 18 and 19 this year.

Meanwhile, the UPESSC is also expected to issue a recruitment notification this month for 111 principal posts in aided colleges. The directorate has forwarded requisitions for 89 vacancies in co-educational colleges and 22 vacancies in women’s colleges.

Officials said the number of principal vacancies could increase further as several colleges are yet to submit their vacancy details. The directorate has sought verification reports from regional higher education officers before finalising the total number of posts.