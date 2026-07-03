Red Diamond, Avadh Bhushan, Hisar Safeda: New varieties to reinvent Prayagraj’s guava belt

Prayagraj’s iconic guava belt, famed for its GI-tagged Surkha or Apple Guava, is set for a major revival with the introduction of three improved varieties—Red Diamond, Avadh Bhushan and Hisar Safeda—to address declining productivity, climate stress and falling exports.

Saplings of the newer varieties of guava ready for plantation in Prayagraj region. (HT PHOTO)

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The new cultivars, developed as improved alternatives to the region’s traditional Apple Guava and Allahabadi Safeda, are being raised at the horticulture experiment and training centre in Khusrubagh before their phased rollout across the nearly 6,000-hectare guava belt spanning Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.

The initiative aims to revive the commercial viability of the Doaba’s renowned guava orchards, where farmers have increasingly abandoned cultivation due to recurring wilt disease, fruit fly infestation and erratic weather that have adversely affected both yield and fruit quality.

“The colour of Apple Guava has deteriorated over the years and its productivity has also declined because of changing weather conditions. We needed climate-resilient varieties that resemble the traditional cultivars while offering better quality and higher market value,” said Vijay Kishore Singh, in-charge of the horticulture experiment and training centre, Khusrubagh.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the three introductions, Red Diamond is being positioned as a premium export-oriented variety. Its deep crimson skin and red flesh distinguish it from conventional guavas. The variety has a sweetness level of 12-14° Brix—considerably higher than that of most commercial guavas—and contains fewer seeds, enhancing its consumer appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the three introductions, Red Diamond is being positioned as a premium export-oriented variety. Its deep crimson skin and red flesh distinguish it from conventional guavas. The variety has a sweetness level of 12-14° Brix—considerably higher than that of most commercial guavas—and contains fewer seeds, enhancing its consumer appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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Avadh Bhushan, an improved derivative of the popular Lucknow-based Sardar (L-49) variety, has been selected for its significantly longer shelf life.

Singh said its comparatively tougher skin slows moisture loss and the release of ripening gases, allowing the fruit to remain fresh for five to seven days after harvest—nearly twice as long as local guava varieties. The extended shelf life is expected to facilitate transportation to distant domestic markets as well as overseas destinations with minimal post-harvest losses.

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The third variety, Hisar Safeda, is an improved version of Allahabadi Safeda that produces larger fruits with a crisp texture while retaining the characteristics familiar to consumers. All three varieties are capable of maintaining good yields even at temperatures of up to 45°C, making them better suited to the region’s increasingly harsh summers.

The initiative comes at a time when exports of Prayagraj’s famed Apple Guava and Allahabadi Safeda have declined, largely because of deteriorating fruit quality and limited storage life. Horticulture experts believe the new varieties could help farmers regain access to premium domestic and international markets.

“The focus is not merely on replacing ageing orchards but on providing farmers with varieties that combine climate resilience, higher sweetness, attractive appearance and longer shelf life. These qualities are essential for improving profitability and expanding exports,” Singh said.

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Prayagraj division has around 2,770 hectares under guava cultivation, producing nearly 44,000 tonnes annually. Kaushambi accounts for about 2,200 hectares of orchards with an annual production of around 35,000 tonnes, while Prayagraj district alone grows the prized Surkha guava on about 335 hectares, yielding nearly 400 tonnes every year.