Home / Cities / Others / Redeveloped slum areas must form housing societies, corporators urge
others

Redeveloped slum areas must form housing societies, corporators urge

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) standing committee is not faced with a proposal from at least two corporators, asking that housing societed be formed in slum areas that have been re-developed
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By HTC

Siddharth Dhende of the RPI and Bapu Karne of the BJP, placed to proposal before the SC and issued a joint statement on Monday that read: “As per the JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) norm it is decided that after getting slums developed, the concerned authorities should form housing societies, and ownership of the land should be handed over to the housing society.”

Various slums in Pune have been developed under the Indira Gandh Awas Yojana, Walmiki Ambedkar Yojana, and Basic Services for Urban Poor schemes. At least 4,000 homes have been constructed under the JNNURM scheme on PMC-owned lands.

Dhende appealed the municipal commissioner to appoint an officer to monitor it the formation of housing societies.

