Reducing road mishaps: 26 black spots identified in Prayagraj, 10 rectified

Following recent orders of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking steps to bring down road accident fatalities in the state, the Prayagraj police are busy making efforts in this direction in the district.

In a bid to reduce road accidents during the rainy season, the Prayagraj traffic police have already identified 26 black spots where majority of these road accidents are taking place in the district. Further, with the help of departments concerned including the Public Works department and the rural engineering department among others, the department has already ensured improvements at 10 of these sites while it is also working on rectifying the remaining ones to prevent road mishaps, informed officials aware of the initiative.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said that till now 10 black spots have improved. “But the black spots near Bangar Dharamshala and the new Yamuna Bridge railway line need further improvement. Review of other sites is being done,” he added.

Police data shows that since January 2022, there have been 460 road accidents in the district in which more than 200 people have died and more than 280 people have been injured.

Holagarh turning is the most dangerous black spot identified so far. At this place, 10 individuals lost their lives in mishaps in 2019, seven in 2020 and nine in 2021, shows the police record.

Similarly, eight people died in 2019, seven in 2020 and five in 2021 around Basna Nala in Soraon— another black spot of the district.

Likewise, the area of 3 to 6 km near the Tata workshop of Soraon is also a danger zone. Here seven people died in road accidents in 2019, six in 2020 and five in 2021.

Likewise, six people died in 2019, seven in 2020 and five in 2021 near Shastri bridge located well within the city limits.

No different is the case of a black spot near the railway crossing in Kydganj where 10 people died in road accidents in 2019, six in 2020 and seven in 2021. At a black spot identified in Jhunsi also, six people died in road accidents in 2019, seven in 2020 and five in 2021.

“Efforts to make these sites less prone to road accidents are well on their way,” say officials of the Prayagraj traffic police department.

Meanwhile, number of vehicles continues to rise on Prayagraj roads with each passing day and is seen as a major contributory factor for frequent road mishaps. As per the ARTO (administration), Rajiv Chaturvedi 93,095 two-wheelers were registered in 2019 in Prayagraj while 12,255 people also got registration of their four-wheelers done during this very period. Similarly, in 2020 also, 69,718 two-wheelers and 9,647 four-wheelers were registered.

