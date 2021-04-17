Home / Cities / Others / Released from Naxal captivity, CRPF commando reunites with kin in Jammu
others

Released from Naxal captivity, CRPF commando reunites with kin in Jammu

After remaining in captivity for five days, the CRPF commando was freed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 8.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Family members of the CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas celebrate his homecoming in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was abducted by Naxals on Bijapur-Sukma border before being released on April 8, was reunited with his family members in Jammu on Friday.

On his arrival at the Jammu airport, the CRPF commando was accorded a rousing reception by his family members, relatives and friends. “I am very happy to be with my family again. I missed my family, especially my daughter, while I was in captivity. I was not even sure if I would be released,” he said while speaking to the media.

He added that his heart goes out to the families of the 22 bravehearts who died in the attack. “Their supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Each one of them was a brave and patriotic jawan of the nation,” Manhas said.

The commando’s family members thanked the mediators, mediapersons, Centre, and Chattisgarh government for their efforts in bringing him back. His wife Meenu said, “I am very happy today. All the efforts have paid rich dividends today. I thank the government, CRPF, media and everyone who played a role in the release of my husband.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Una police crack armed robbery case, 3 in police net, more arrests likely

Catch a glimpse of decked up Vaishno Devi shrine on TV this weekend

Punam Grover elected Solan’s first mayor, Rajiv Kaura to be her deputy

HP’s toll touches 1,155 as 9 more succumb to virus

After remaining in captivity for five days, the CRPF commando was freed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 8.

Manhas, 35, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando had gone missing during a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 3.

According to reports, Soni Sori, a social activist from Bastar, was in talks with Maoists.

Manhas had joined the CRPF in March 2011. A jawan from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF, Manhas was transferred to Chattisgarh three months ago.

Earlier he was posted in Assam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP