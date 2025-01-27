Religious leaders call for Sanatan Board

A section of prominent Hindu religious leaders and preachers gave a call for the formation of the Sanatan Board and abolition of Waqf Board at a meeting organised at the camp of katha vachak (preacher) Devki Nandan Thakur at the Mahakumbh on Monday. Katha Vachak Devki Nandan Thakur with BJP MP Hema Malini at the Dharam Sansad on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ HT)

The gathering also witnessed approval of Thakur’s draftproposal seeking a Sanatan Hindu Board Act.

Some of the other main demands at the meeting, which its organisers called the Dharam Sansad, include construction of a grand temple of Lord Krishna in Mathura, evolving a system of worship and prasad in all temples as per Vedic management, free temples from government control and making them run by religious leaders, setting up of Gaushaala, dispensary and gurukul in every temple, besides financial assistance to prevent conversion.

The unanimous resolution said if the Sanatan Board is not established now, it would never be established in future.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Ashutoshanand said all Hindus should unite for the establishment of Sanatan Board. Swami Raghavacharya said that the board should be led by Sanatani Acharyas.

Chinmayanand Bapu said that the Waqf Board should be abolished, which had recently claimed that Mahakumbh was being organised on its land.

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini also reached the stage and supported Thakur’s proposal.

Earlier on Monday, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, in a video message on a social media platform, stated that the main aim of the meeting was to push for a Sanatan Board.

PROPOSAL FOR SANATAN HINDU BOARD ACT

The Act should be applicable in the whole of India.

The Board will be established as an independent body responsible for supervision of Hindu temples, their properties and funds.

Sanatan Board should be formed with 11 members, including four gurus of four sects, three prominent persons of akhadas, one member nominated by Patron Board and three prominent sadhus, katha vachaks and religious leaders.

The advisory board will have two members from the judiciary, two retired administrative officers, two members from media and two members from social sector, besides one member from the education sector.