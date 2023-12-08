Religious literature aids healing at Kanpur’s leading heart hospital

Laxmipati Singhania Institute of Cardiology, one of the largest heart hospitals in the state, is incorporating religious and spiritual elements to assist in the treatment of patients.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hospital, which is part of GSVM Medical College, provides free copies of religious texts, including the Geeta, Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa, and Sunderkand, to patients upon admission, particularly those up for surgery.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Non-Hindu patients are provided with the religious text they ask for. Mohammad Lateef, a patient for surgery from Kuwait, has been reciting the holy book, as Sarojini Mishra of Kanpur recites Geeta or Hari Om in the 170-bedded hospital.

The initiative, which began a year ago, aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety experienced by patients facing heart-related issues. “People coming to the facility were deeply distressed, naturally affecting their health parameters. We started a little experiment with giving newspapers; we noticed the patient remained calm as long as he or she was reading the newspaper. They would complete it in 30 to 60 minutes and the affect began to wane off,” Dr Neeraj Kumar, senior cardiologist at the institute, claiming that the institute backed this experiment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thereafter, the religious books were given to the patients, and Dr Kumar claims these spiritual texts provided patients with a means to escape their worries, offering a different focus amidst the challenges of hospitalisation.

According to Dr Kumar, maintaining stable health parameters, such as blood pressure, sugar levels, and pulse, is crucial for heart patients, especially those undergoing surgery. Stress and anxiety can adversely impact these vital signs, making the operation more challenging.

By providing patients with religious literature, the hospital aims to address the mental well-being of individuals, ensuring their hearts remain stable, both physically and emotionally.

Over the past year, the hospital has distributed these religious books to approximately 600 patients. Dr Kumar claims the positive impact of these measures, noting that patients, initially burdened with questions and worries, exhibit significant mental health improvements within a few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This newfound mental stability contributes to a more cooperative and prepared mindset for medical procedures.

Sarojini Mishra, a patient at the Cardiology Hospital, shared her experience, stating that continuous recitation of the Geeta has brought her peace, transforming her hospital environment positively.

Another patient, Hari Om, admitted since November 14, attested to the strengthening of the mind and a newfound sense of tranquility through daily reading of the Geeta.