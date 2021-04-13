Remdesivir supply begins to trickle in; small hospitals still short of drug

PUNE After no availability of the Remdesivir drug at small Covid hospitals last week, on Tuesday, some hospitals reported supply was restored, though in low quantities.

As the supply to hospitals is still low, relatives of some Covid patients are still on the look-out for the drug in the open market.

“We are a relatively small Covid hospital and have only 15 beds, but we have stopped admitting patients because of the unavailability of Remdesivir. We haven’t got supply and relatives really have to struggle to get even a single vial. As per the new rule, we have placed an order with the Collector’s office for Remdesivir and hope to get it,” said Bhushan Baviskar, administrative manager, Matruchchaya Nursing Home in Warje.

A control room has been set up at the District collectorate to regulate distribution of Remdesivir. Some Covid hospitals are struggling to get supply of the injection from distributors even after placing the order last week. On Monday, the district administration declared that 6,000 Remdesivir injections had been made available for the district and would be distributed accordingly.

“We have 65 patients. On Monday we got 20 injections and on Tuesday we got 30 injections. It is not the optimum quantity we want. I hope the system is streamlined and more supply comes,” said Dr Dharmesh Gandhi, director, Sterling Hospital in Nigdi.

“We only 30 percent of our Remdesivir requirement. We got a few injections on Tuesday. Till yesterday there was absolutely no availability. I have 65 patients to be treated,” said Dr Shrihari Dhorepatil, managing director, Shree hospital, Kharadi.

As a result of the inadequate supply, kin of patients are still looking for Remdesivir injections to buy. “My friend’s father has been admitted to Navale hospital and they told us to get the injections. We have been looking for Remdesivir for the last 2 days,” said Abhijeet Baravkar.

The district administration has ordered every hospital to maintain a record of supply and usage of Remdesivir. “We have been asked to fill up a form at 7pm every day, and note the supply and usage of the injection on that day. We have to prioritise its use for patients according to ICMR guidelines,” said Dr Vinod Bharati, Rising Medicare Hospital, Kharadi.

Resident deputy collector Dr Jayashree Katare claimed that Pune district got 3,797 Remdesivir injections on Tuesday. Pune had got 6,000 on Monday.