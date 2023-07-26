Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘If I come back, we would have lots to talk about - were his last words to me’

LUCKNOW “Do remain in touch, it gives a lot of moral support. If I come back, we would have lots to talk about..” wrote Param Vir Chakra Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey in his last letter to his school friend Pawan Mishra while fighting the Pakistani Army in unfavourable circumstances, unsparing climate, and arduous terrain.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Captain Manoj Pandey (right) and his buddy Col Dushyant Jolly. (Sourced)

The letter, written from the forward posts during the Kargil War, has been read by Mishra at least 50,000 times. It reminds him of their friendship and what they meant to each other. Even after two and half decades of his friend’s death, Mishra remembers his time with Manoj Pandey at U.P. Sainik School like yesterday.

Remembering his good old friend and one of India’s most celebrated war heroes, Mishra said, “He (Manoj) thought of me even in the face of death. It just goes on to show the kind of man and the friend he was. We all know how he showed exemplary bravery and eliminated four enemies before giving the highest sacrifice for our country on July 3, 1999. His exceptional courage helped us achieve dominating heights and ultimately, win the war. However, not many people know that not just his death, even his entire life was extraordinary.”

Recalling his first meeting with Manoj Kumar Pandey, he said, “We first met in Sainik School. We studied and lived together in the hostel from Class 7th to Class 12th. Being an introvert, it was difficult for me to approach people and make friends. However, he sensed my discomfort and reached out to me. When I told him I don’t have any friends, he smilingly said -- well, from this day on, we are friends.”

Mishra added, “Manoj became a hero for the country posthumously but we, at the school, always saw him as a hero. As we would stay together 24X7, I saw him fighting several hostel bullies. He was excellent at everything he did. He was the rank holder of the class, was adjudged the best boxer in school, and was unbeatable in football and long-distance running. Despite all his achievements, he was never arrogant and always kind to everyone. Just being with him taught me a lot. He pushed me to be a better version of myself.”

For the last several years now, Mishra been running a school in his friend’s name in the Baidauli village of Maharajganj district. He says it is his way of paying a tribute to the late soldier.

‘Pain, not pride my first emotion when I think of him’

Like Mishra, Colonel Dushyant Jolly also has several fond memories with Manoj Pandey. “Pride is the second emotion when I think of him. The first is pain -- the pain of his loss. I have always felt that life should have been more kind to him. He came from a poor background. He never had good shoes or clothes. And he was not even given the grades that he deserved in my opinion. But despite all this, he never complained. More importantly, he never thought of quitting. If anything, he worked really hard to be the best. I remember him as a lion-hearted fellow who stood by me during my training days,” said Col Jolly.

Captain Manoj Pandey and Col Jolly were together in the National Defence Academy, and then in the Indian Military Academy. They also pursued their commando course together. “For us, he was the guiding light. After the rigorous training, many of us would feel drained, and sometimes, even demoralised. Not him though. He would push us all to do better. I remember lending him my sweater whenever we stepped out of the academy because he didn’t have any good ones to wear. My sweater would not fit him right because of the difference in our physical build but that never stopped him from being cheerful. He had the biggest smile even with the sweater hanging till his knee,” said the Colonel.

He added, “Even the way he left the world was extraordinary. Despite being hit in the stomach, he shot down four enemies. His team asked him to get behind but he didn’t stop and showed inconceivable valour while bleeding profusely... I will take the pain of his loss to my grave.”

In a similar vein, Manoj Pandey’s brother, Manmohan Pandey, who recently attended an event held to commemorate the Kargil victory in Dras Valley, said, “We couldn’t spend much time with him as he moved to Sainik School after Class 6th. However, I vividly remember the time I spent with him when he visited us during holidays. He always pushed me to work hard. Being six years older to me, he loved me like his child and would always mention me in his letters.”

He added, “While my brother wrote his last letter to his friend, we also received a letter from him from the battlefront. He even called us from there but the network reception wasn’t good. Nevertheless, even during that short call, he said that things were in control there while assuring us that they will drive the enemies away. He also asked our mother to take care of the family and not worry about him. I remember feeling inspired whenever I was around him. He was the first one from the family to make it to the Army... I shared a special bond with him.”