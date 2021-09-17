Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Removal of chambers: Agra lawyers meet BCI chairman
others

Removal of chambers: Agra lawyers meet BCI chairman

A delegation of lawyers demanded alternative arrangements on the court premises before their chambers are razed.
By HT Correspondent, Agra
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Nitin Verma, the divisional president of Yuva Adhivakta Sangh, along with members of the organization handing over a memorandum to chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI ) Manan Kumar Mishra (centre) in Delhi. (Sourced)

A delegation of Yuva Adhivakta Sangh, an organization of young lawyers of the Taj city, met chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) in Delhi and drew his attention to the recent order of the Registrar General, Allahabad high court for removal of advocates’ chambers in civil court compound of Agra besides other districts.

The young lawyers sought construction of alternative chambers before removal of the lawyers’ chambers in Agra. A memorandum was submitted to press the demand for enhancing facilities for lawyers and arrangement of chambers on court premises.

Nitin Verma, divisional president of Yuva Adhivakta Sangh, along with others, met Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and raised the issue of recent order of the Registrar General, Allahabad high court for removal of advocates’ chambers in civil court compound of Agra besides other districts in Uttar Pradesh.

“We demanded that first proper facilities be provided to lawyers, specially the youth and alternate chambers be given to them and then only proceedings for removal of chambers of lawyers be initiated. Such order for removal of chambers without making alternative arrangements would be against the principles of natural justice,” said Nitin Verma.

“If the order is implemented, the worst affected would be the youths among the lawyers. So, there is need to reconsider the order,” added Verma.

