‘Repair ghats, ensure clean water there before Chhath Puja’

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Chhath Puja, district authorities conducted an inspection at Laxman Mela Park on Wednesday. During the inspection, divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to urgently finish the repair of the ghats and the stairs leading to them. The commissioner also directed officials to ensure that clean water is available at the ghat and for that, STPs must work at full capacity.

Meanwhile, Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police (law and order), ordered officials to ensure security arrangements in and around Laxman Mela Ghat. Besides, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar asked authorities make sure that Covid protocols are followed as a large crowd is expected at the ghat.

For the festival, as many as 26 ghats are being cleaned and the city is being divided into 10 sectors. During the inspection, instructions were also given for the upkeep of road lighting, parking, and ramps, among others. In particular, the irrigation department has been ordered to clean water at the ghats and get rid of hyacinth. Similarly, the municipal corporation has been asked to conduct water sprinkling to settle dust.

Additionally, the divisional commissioner directed for the arrangement of adequate numbers of boats and divers at the ghats for any emergency. Arrangements for ambulance services should also be ensured at all ghats. Proper barricading and a good public address system should also be taken care of, the officer added.

The district magistrate also directed the municipal corporation to arrange mobile toilets and changing rooms.