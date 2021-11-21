Repeal of farm laws will not benefit BJP in Punjab: BSP

Jalandhar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state affairs in-charge Randhir Benipal said the Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab, as people were tired of fake promises. “The BJP will not get any political or electoral benefit in Punjab for the repeal of the three farm laws,” he said, on the sidelines of a meeting with the legal cell of the party at the Desh Bhagat Yaadgar hall on Sunday. He added that the BSP has taken feedback from the intellectuals on the choice of candidate for assembly polls, scheduled early next year.

