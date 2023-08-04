Umesh Pal murder: Shots also fired from carbine of a police guard, says FSL report

As per the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Lucknow, shots were also fired from the carbine of one of the police guards of lawyer Umesh Pal during the attack on him by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen and his son Asad on February 24, said police officials.

The report submitted to Prayagraj police officials on Thursday reveals that two shots were fired from the carbine as firing residue was found in the firearm. However, it is still to be ascertained as to who used the carbine for firing the shots during the assault, a senior police official said.

As seen in the viral CCTV footages of the assault on Umesh Pal that resulted in his death as well as the deaths of his both police guards, Atiq’s henchman Vijay Chaudhary had fired first shot on Umesh Pal and his police guard who fell on the ground following the attack, said officials.

Another assailant Ghulam is seen in the CCTV footage chasing Umesh Pal in the narrow lane when he tries to escape. Ghulam, while coming out from the lane, picks up the carbine as the police guard is seen still lying on the ground.

However, Ghulam is not seen with the carbine in another footage where he is seen escaping the spot. Police teams later recovered the carbine from the spot.

Police official said that although FSL report confirms of firing from the firearm, it is still to be ascertained as to who fired from it.

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier FSL report it was confirmed that two colt pistols and two country-made handguns seized by police were used in the attack on Umesh Pal. One of the colt pistols was recovered from Atiq’s partially demolished office at Chakia and another from an abandoned building in Kasari Masari area.