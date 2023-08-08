LUCKNOW: Couples unable to become parents can now go to a dedicated reproductive medicine OPD at the women and child wing of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences that started on Tuesday.

Reproductive medicine OPD opens at RMLIMS in Lucknow (Pic for representation)

“Around 80% of the women who come to OPD are pregnant, 10% come with some problem along with their children but up to 10% do not have children and stand in the same queue. A separate OPD for infertility will be a big relief and give them focused treatment,” said Prof Malvika Mishra, the nodal officer for reproductive medicine OPD.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who inaugurated the new OPD at the women and child wing of the institute located at Shaheed Path, said state government was committed to reducing the mortality rate among pregnant women and infants and to provide free ultrasound facilities during pregnancy near their homes.

Women who have suffered miscarriage two or more times can seek consultations from medical experts before attempting to conceive said experts during the launch of the dedicated OPD.

Prof Mishra said, “I see about 15 to 20 infertility patients daily in the OPD. Many of these women have had over two abortions/ miscarriages but they keep trying to conceive but fail.”

She said couples face a kind of trauma when they are not able to become parents. Not just women but men or husband also face equal trauma, said Prof Mishra.

Prof Smriti Agrawal, HoD gynaecology said, “Every day we get 25 to 30 women who come for treatment of infertility.”

“Now with dedicated OPD we will be able to give more attention to them,” said Prof Mishra.

