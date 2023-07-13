‘Sarpmitra’ taps social media for rescuing reptiles, wild animals in Prayagraj

Having rescued thousands of snakes, big lizards, alligators and other wild animals, sarpmitra or ‘friend of snakes’ Ankit ‘Tarzan’ of Prayagraj is now taking help of social media to reach out to the masses and urge them to call him in case they spot snakes or reptiles instead of attacking these animals.

Ankit 'Tarzan' also called Sarpmita taps social media for rescuing reptiles, wild animals in Prayagraj

In monsoon, snakes, monitor lizards and other wild animals come out of their burrows in large numbers and are frequently spotted in different localities of the city.

Ankit Tarzan, 26, has not taken any formal training in catching reptiles or wild animals. He developed the expertise by watching channels like-- Discovery, Animal Planet and National Geographic.

He has the credit of rescuing over 2000 reptiles and wild animals which include snakes of different venomous species, pythons, bog lizards, honey badger, crocodiles, alligators, fox, jackals, peacocks etc.

He receives multiple calls every day from scared residents who spot snakes, pythons or big lizards in or outside their homes. He then rushes to the spot and catches the reptiles only to release them at some safe place or in the forest area which is their natural habitat.

“I hurry to the spot after receiving a call as it is possible that panic-stricken people may kill the reptile or may even be attacked by them in the attempt. People should stay away from reptiles or wild animals if they spot them,” he said.

“We rescue reptiles with local equipment and take whatever cash we are offered for our services,” he said.

He said this season, he had rescued over 25 snakes of different species, pythons and six big lizards.

To approach more people, Tarzan has now come up with his page on different social media. He has posted his mobile number on his social media accounts with a request to call him immediately after spotting a snake or any other wild animal. Tarzan also created WhatsApp groups of different areas to get information about sightings of reptiles etc.

“I am getting 5 to 12 calls every day through social media. I rush to the spot even at midnight or during rain. The calls may increase if the rivers are flooded due to heavy rains” he said.

Most of the calls were from Mundera, Bamrauli areas and outskirts of Prayagraj, he added.

