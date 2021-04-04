Resident doctors at Sassoon up in arms against Covid situation

Pune – With the number of Covid cases on the rise in Pune district, the Maharashtra Association of Residents Doctors (Mard) Pune, have started feeling the heat and workload pressure.

Trainee doctors from the B J Medical College and Sassoon Hospital have immediately demanded the recruiting of a new team of doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and required manpower, to treat Covid patients.

These doctor students want the new staff brought in immediately so that they may be released to continue their regular academics, as most are into their final year of medicine.

“We are working tirelessly for the last one year, fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, but the state government knew that the second wave will come, and there is no preparedness for it. Now suddenly, when numbers are increasing, we are given extra duties and the burden of Covid, while senior doctors just come for a round and go away. Our demand is for new recruitment of doctors and other necessary staff at Sassoon immediately,” said Mard Pune president, Dr Vijay Jadhav.

There are 450 such trainee doctors doing their master’s degree in different specialisations from BJ Medical College.

Another doctor, Dr Dnyaneshwar Jamkar, secretary of the association, said, “Last month 50 doctors tested positive. There is a shortage of basic medical equipment, medicines and other things like the PPE kits given to us are of very poor quality. We are working round the clock by risking our lives and at the same time our education has gone for a toss. We would get the degree, but there won’t be any practical knowledge. If our demands are not listened to we are planning to go on strike soon.”