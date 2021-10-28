Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Residents object to felling of trees in Ludhiana

Amid rising concern over air pollution and depleting green cover, residents of HJ block (housing colony) in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, slammed the civic body for the illegal cutting of trees
The residents of HJ block (housing colony) in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Ludhiana, stated that the trunks of at least three trees were illegally axed. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising concern over air pollution and depleting green cover, residents of HJ block (housing colony) in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar slammed the civic body for the illegal cutting of trees on the pretext of pruning in a park situated in their locality on Wednesday.

The residents stated that the trunks of at least three trees were illegally axed. They had objected to the same but, the gardener continued the exercise and stated that pruning of trees was being done on orders of higher authorities.

Residents Ravjot Singh and Charanpal Singh Aulakh stated that on one hand, the government and administration are encouraging the residents to plant more trees, on the other hand, the civic body is chopping the trees in the name of pruning.

Ravjot said,” The authorities should take note of the problem as the green cover is already depleting. Earlier too, incidents have been reported from the area wherein branches of decades-old trees were chopped off and economically weaker sections of the society took those away. This should stop, and efforts should be made to plant more trees in the neighbourhood.”

The residents also raised objections against the installation of interlocking tiles around the roots of the trees, which ultimately stops their growth.

Area councillor Seema Kapoor said,” No official complaint has been received in this regard. However, I will look into the matter.”

