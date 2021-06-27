Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Resign for failure to maintain law and order: Punjab BJP prez asks CM
others

Resign for failure to maintain law and order: Punjab BJP prez asks CM

The saffron party leader claimed that it was not farmers, who are attacking his party men, but the goons of the Congress, who were trying to play a script of loot, and anarchy in the state
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:22 AM IST
BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma. (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday said the increasing attacks on the party leaders and workers will not be tolerated. “Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should resign from his position for failing to maintain law and order in the state, as he also has the home portfolio,” he claimed, adding that he condemned the attack on Narinder Parmer, state vice-president of BJP in Batala on Friday. “It is not farmers who are attacking us, but it is the goons of the Congress, who are trying to play a script of loot, and anarchy,” he alleged.

“Unfortunately, the Congress has stooped to a new low and has created an atmosphere similar to the 1975 Emergency in the country,” he said, adding that the murderous attack on Parmar took place when he had gone to attend a function in Batala on the occasion of 46th year of Emergency.

Sharma also accused the CM of playing politics of blood and deceit. “He (Amarinder) is nervous at the response the BJP is getting. To scuttle our plans, he sends goons in the garb of farmers to attack and muffle our voice. We will, however, not cow down,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP