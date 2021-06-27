Resign for failure to maintain law and order: Punjab BJP prez asks CM

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday said the increasing attacks on the party leaders and workers will not be tolerated. “Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should resign from his position for failing to maintain law and order in the state, as he also has the home portfolio,” he claimed, adding that he condemned the attack on Narinder Parmer, state vice-president of BJP in Batala on Friday. “It is not farmers who are attacking us, but it is the goons of the Congress, who are trying to play a script of loot, and anarchy,” he alleged.

“Unfortunately, the Congress has stooped to a new low and has created an atmosphere similar to the 1975 Emergency in the country,” he said, adding that the murderous attack on Parmar took place when he had gone to attend a function in Batala on the occasion of 46th year of Emergency.

Sharma also accused the CM of playing politics of blood and deceit. “He (Amarinder) is nervous at the response the BJP is getting. To scuttle our plans, he sends goons in the garb of farmers to attack and muffle our voice. We will, however, not cow down,” he added.