Resolving Centre, farmers dispute needs statesmanship: SS Johl

Ludhiana Renowned economist and former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), SS Johl, has taken strong exception to the closing of Adani Logistics Services, a subsidiary of the Adani Group in Kila Raipur. Over 400 workers have been left jobless by the decision.

“Farmer unions should be clear on what they want. They are opposed to the new law and have problems with the previous marketing setup. If they have some idea, then they should discuss it. The line of talk, only after repeal of the laws, is not the way forward,” said Dr Johl.

“By forcibly closing stores and other business ventures we are stanching away employment opportunity from our children. This also creates an environment in which investors will be reluctant to enter Punjab,” he added, holding the Centre responsible for failing to explain its stand properly and showing undue haste in enacting the three laws.

“Ensuring that farmers get a fair price of their produce should be the sole objective of the government,” he said, “It is sad that no statesman came forward to mediate or made a sincere attempt to help the two sides in resolving their differences.”

On a concluding note, he added that instead of politicising the issue, NRIs could play a constructive role in resolving the current impasse.