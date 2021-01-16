Respite likely from cold wave, dense fog

Noida: Noida and adjoining regions are likely to see slight relief from the cold and dense fog in the next two days, said weather analysts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures, which are for now well below season’s average are likely to rise from Monday, January 18.

“The wind direction is currently north-westerly, which is icy cold. The wind directions will start changing to the warmer easterly from Sunday night, which will have an impact on the temperature here from Monday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The average minimum and maximum temperature for Monday is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius (°C) and 21°C. The weather department forecasts the mercury to rise by at least two to three notches by Monday onwards.

“There is another western disturbance likely by January 22, which would further improve the harsh weather conditions as the strong easterly winds may improve the air quality and rise the mercury,” added Srivastava.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Noida were recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius against 8.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature for Noida was 18.3 degrees Celsius, against 19.8 degrees Celsius. The average minimum and maximum for NCR, based on Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius and 19.1 degrees Celsius, both one degrees below the season’s average.