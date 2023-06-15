Umesh Pal murder: Role of local property dealer, restaurant owner under police scanner

PRAYAGRAJ Investigations into the Umesh Pal murder case have revealed that a restaurant owner and a property dealer were constantly helping slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s kin and assailants. The cash provided by them was allegedly used by Atiq for contesting cases in court.

Lawyer Umesh Pal and his two gunners were killed by a group of assailants earlier this year. (Screen grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police may soon question the two businessmen. Their names are likely to be included in the case related to Umesh Pal’s murder, if evidence is found against them. One of them have been questioned by police earlier as well while ED raided the house of the other around two months back.

Police investigation indicates that the property dealer under the scanner was a trusted aide of Atiq Ahmed. He used to provide funds to his family when Atiq was in jail, according to cops. Besides, he would even send cash to ensure that facilities are provided to Atiq’s incarcerated sons Umar and Ali. Notably, Atiq Ahmed, on his part, purchased benami properties in the name of his trusted property dealer and his relatives in many cities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even after Umesh Pal’s murder when Atiq’s kin were on the run, the property dealer was allegedly providing financial help to them. He was even helping them with cash to contest their cases in court.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner is a suspect in the Umesh Pal murder since the beginning and has been questioned by police. Recent findings by police suggest that he was also helping Atiq’s kin. He was one of the trusted aided of Atiq. In fact, Atiq made investments in his business. He made big transactions from his bank accounts after the murder of Umesh Pal.

However, officials are still tight-lipped over their role in the case. A senior police official said that the case is still under investigation and further action will be based on facts and evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON