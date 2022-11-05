‘Restore tribal reservation’: Chhattisgarh governor pens letter to CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey in a letter addressed to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel enquired about the steps being taken by the state to restore tribal reservations slashed by the high court in its recent order.

Recently in September this year, the high court reduced the reservation quota for tribals from 32% to 20% rendering the state government’s 2012 order which raised the quota of tribals in government jobs and admissions in study institutions.

The state govt had in 2012 raised the total quota of tribal reservations to 58%, which was termed unconstitutional by the high court.

The governor in her letter also suggested passing a bill or bringing an ordinance to resolve the issue as early as possible. The letter also mentioned that the situation has aroused dissatisfaction and may cause a situation of law and order in the state.

Following the high court’s order of striking down the tribal reservations, various groups within the community have been staging protests demanding the restoration of at least 32% of reservations as provided by the state.

In her letter to the CM, the governor also mentioned that it is her responsibility to ensure the protection of the tribal interests in the tribal-dominated state.

Officials familiar with the matter said that the governor has asked the chief minister to take expedited action to resolve the issue and even hold a special session if needed.