Revitalising solid waste management: New players enter the arena

LUCKNOW In a bid to rejuvenate its solid waste management, Lucknow is set to welcome new companies tasked with handling waste in each zone of the city starting this Saturday. The tender process is wrapping up, with final negotiations underway with participating companies.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Pradhan, chief environment engineer of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said that 14 major companies — including globally recognised entities like Global Waste Management Cell Pvt. Ltd., Ramky Enviro, BVG India, and Nature Green — have applied for tenders to manage solid waste in eight different zones of the city.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh highlighted the shift to zone-wise tenders following the exit of Ecogreen. He pointed out that assigning one company to each zone ensures the stability of the entire city’s waste management system, even if a company underperforms. The evaluation of tenders by LMC experts is underway, and contracts will be awarded to the most qualified companies within a week.

The tender process unfolded in three packages, with tenders for Zones 1, 4, and 7 in the first package, Zones 2, 5, and 8 in the second, and Zones 3 and 6 in the third. As of Tuesday, 14 companies submitted tenders, with a notable interest in packages one and two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Pradhan added that the initial tender deadline was November 25, but due to holidays, it was extended by two days. Four additional companies submitted tenders during this extension. The final allocation of zones to eligible companies will be determined after the environment department staff of LMC prepares a comparative report, expected to take around two more days.

Commissioner Singh added, “With the completion of the tender process and the assignment of work to the companies, the solid waste management of the city will be back on track.”