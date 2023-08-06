Home / Cities / Others / Police raise reward on history-sheeter Pappu Ganjia to 50000

Police raise reward on history-sheeter Pappu Ganjia to 50000

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 06, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Pappu carried a reward of ₹25000 on his arrest and now it has been increased to ₹50000, police officials said.

The reward on the notorious history-sheeter Mohd Javed aka Pappu Ganjia was doubled on the instructions of senior police officials on Saturday. Pappu carried a reward of 25000 on his arrest and now it has been increased to 50000, police officials said.

A resident of the Ganjia area of Naini, Pappu Ganjia is a history-sheeter at Naini police station and has 42 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations of the district. At present Pappu Ganjia is absconding in police records in connection with an extortion case registered against him at Naini police station on the complaint of one Vishal Yadav of Dandi area.

Station house officer (SHO) at Naini police station Virendra Singh said Pappu Ganjia has cases of murder, attempt to murder, issuing threats, extortion and land grabbing registered at Naini, Industrial Area, Muthiganj and other police stations.

It is worth mentioning that Pappu Ganjia was also close to slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed. In 2021, Pappu Ganjia’s farmhouse was demolished by PDA in action against mafias, gangsters and history-sheeter etc.

