others

RGNUL Patiala to set up Centre for aviation, space and defence laws study

RGNUL university in Patiala hopes its rare blend of industry and academia in the new Centre helps students master laws related to the niche areas of aviation, space and defence
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Patiala university, RGNUL, wants to meet the demand for highly-skilled professionals across the law field. (HT Photo)

Patiala To bridge the gap between law in practice and theoretical studies in aviation, space and defence, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, has prepared a rare blend of academia and industry in a course for building the capacity of students. RGNUL vice-chancellor GS Bajpai said the university will establish a Centre for Studies in aviation, space and defence laws to meet the high demand of law professionals.

