Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rift in Batala Cong; mayor accuses ex-MLA of blocking development
others

Rift in Batala Cong; mayor accuses ex-MLA of blocking development

Sekhri has rubbished all allegations and denied having any knowledge about any tenders for development work in Batala
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Former Batala MLA and now Punjab Health Systems Corporation chairman Ashwani Sekhri. (HT Photo)

Batala The Congress unit of Batala has fallen victim to factionalism, with the mayor, Sukhdeep Singh Teja, accusing the former MLA, Ashwani Sekhri, of acting as a hurdle to the development of the city. Earlier this week, Sekhri has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

“The state government had floated tenders for development works that included the construction of new bridges, roads and three rest houses in Batala. Sekhri, using his influence, ensured that these tenders were cancelled,” Teja, a close aide of Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, told a press conference.

“We were informed about the cancellation of the tenders by the deputy commissioner’s office,” said Teja, adding that, “Instead of acting as a roadblock, Sekhri should bring more funds from the state government for this industrial town.”

Sekhri has rubbished all allegations and denied having any knowledge about any tenders. Terming the allegations as baseless, Sekhri added that he had sought 50 crore for laying sewerage in inner localities, and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had assured approval to the scheme within 10 days.

“I have been working in this constituency for the last 35 years and will leave no stone unturned for the development of my constituency,” Sekhri claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP