Rise in budget for NER will help complete pending projects: GM

Applauding the substantial rise in the rail budget, general manager, north eastern (NE) railway, Chandra Veer Raman stressed revamping infrastructure and completing old railway line project on priority. The Centre has allocated a capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore for the Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023-24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express train would pass through all major railway stations. Four hundred new generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured in coming years, he added. The GM said around ₹6,900 crore has been earmarked for NER and the much-awaited railway line project will be completed with the adequate budget.

The official said in the previous year, ₹6,303 crore was allocated for the NER division. Elaborating on budgetary provision, chief public relations officer, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh said for double rail tracks and third rail line construction ₹1,532 crore had been provided. In addition, ₹792 crore for new rail lines, ₹188 crore for gauge conversion and ₹199 crore had been earmarked for rail tracks electrification, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh further said ₹390 crore would be used for expanding new rail line from Khalilabad to Bahraich and Shravasti. Similarly, ₹205 crore had been earmarked for rail tracks between Sahjanwa to Dohrighat and ₹150 crore for new rail line between Mau to Tarighat. He expressed hope that these investments would increase earnings of the railway transport and ensure more facilities for passengers.

The Sahjanwa to Dohrighat railway line project was given nod two decades ago but process of acquisition of land was yet not completed. The rail line connectivity to remote districts, including connecting Padrauna to Kushinagar Shravasti and Siddharthnagar with direct rail tracks would boost religious tourism in region. Abdur Rahman