Rising Ganga halts Shringverpur Bridge work

: The rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj have started affecting major infrastructure works. Construction on a six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Shringverpur Dham has been paused due to flooding. The under construction six-lane bridge over Ganga in Shringverpur area of Prayagraj (File Photo)

The bridge, which is 1,200 metres long and has 22 supporting piers, is part of the Ram Van Gaman Path. On June 29, officials visited the site and saw that water had reached the base of five piers. By the next morning, the decision was taken to stop all work. Assistant engineer Amit Singh confirmed that by Tuesday, work had also stopped on six more piers.

Officials said that the construction work may remain halted for the next three months. They will carry out regular reviews to monitor the flood situation and plan how to stay on track for the project deadline, which is set for February 2026. At present, around 60% of the bridge construction has been completed.

The bridge will include two spans of 120 metres each and 36 spans of 60 metres each. Once finished, it will improve access to Shringverpur Dham, a popular pilgrimage site located about 30 km from Sangam city in the trans-Ganga region of Prayagraj.

A 30 km road from Avtarpur in Pratapgarh to Muratganj in Kaushambi will also be built under this project. The total cost of the entire project is estimated at ₹3,300 crore, with ₹809 crore allocated for the bridge alone. The entire route will be 132 km long and built in four phases, from Mohanlalganj to Raipura in Chitrakoot. To make travel easier for elderly pilgrims, a special ramp will also be constructed on the bridge at Shringverpur.