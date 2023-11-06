Rising pollution raises health concerns in Meerut; 3 jaggery crushers sealed

MEERUT In the wake of escalating pollution levels, a team of pollution control officials sealed three jaggery crushers in the Sardhana area of the district on Saturday for their use of plastic residuals and other banned fuels.

Meerut’s AQI was comparatively lower than the AQI of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and other NCR cities. (Representational photo)

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the district remained at 356, which was comparatively lower than the AQI of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and other NCR cities.

Bhuvan Prakash Yadav, the regional officer of the state pollution control board, asserted, “Being an NCR city, we diligently adhere to all directives issued by the commission for air quality management in NCR.” He further said that Meerut’s AQI outperforms other NCR cities and underscored that incidents of burning paddy residuals have not been reported in the district due to sugarcane being the predominant crop.

Additionally, Yadav explained that industrial and construction pollution is under close scrutiny, and people have been advised against using BS-IV diesel and BS-III petrol vehicles since the commission has prohibited their operation until further notice.

He emphasised that the sealing of three crushers (kolhu) in the Sardhana area on Saturday, which were employing plastic residuals and other prohibited materials as fuel, is only the beginning of a more extensive crackdown. He affirmed, “Actions will soon be initiated against other crushers employing such harmful materials in their fuel.”

Girish Kumar, the president of the Meerut Industrial Development Forum (MIDFO), stressed that the pollution in Delhi and other NCR towns has adverse effects on Meerut’s atmosphere, leading to a rise in its AQI.

Kumar noted that various restrictions have been imposed on industries to curb pollution, including the requirement to use gas-based or BS-IV plus generators. Furnace-based industries have been directed to use either gas or agro residuals as fuels to minimise pollution. Kumar expressed the belief that vehicular pollution needs to be rigorously monitored and controlled to improve air quality during the winter months.

Notably, the largest construction project of RapidX is currently underway in the district, and Girish Kumar emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring to effectively control pollution during construction work. Puneet Vats, the chief public relations officer of RapidX, contended that their focus now lies more on finishing work rather than construction. He assured that the RapidX project adheres to all precautions and measures mandated by the commission and government for effective pollution control.

However, residents have complained about the thick smog enveloping the area in the mornings. Dr Tanuraj Sirohi, former president of the IMA Meerut unit, noted an influx of patients experiencing breathing problems in recent days. He advised people to wear masks when going outside and avoid morning and evening walks until the smog dissipates from the atmosphere.

