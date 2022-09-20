Rising water level in Rapti puts Gkp officials on alert

Around 63 cm increase in water level of river Rapti in the past 24 hours has put district officials on alert. Flood post has been activated and surveillance has been intensified near embankments.

According to the reports, incessant rain over the Himalayan regions has also brought downpour in this area resulting in sharp increase in water level in all rivers of the division.

Officials of Central Water Commission said that Rapti was rising continuously but it was still below the danger mark while other rivers like Rohni, Gorra and Kuano have crossed the danger mark at Trimuhani Ghat, Pindra Ghat and at Mukhlispur respectively.

Executive engineer of Flood Control, Rupesh Khare said sharp rise in level of river Ghaghra has been witnessed in Gola and Khajni tehsil of the district and that they were on alert.

Sources said that river Ghaghra was flowing 26 cm above the danger mark at Elgin bridge and that it has posed flood threat to Sant Kabeer Nagar, Basti and other districts of East UP region.

Continuous increasing trend in the level of water of the rivers has pushed the residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places.

District magistrate of Kushinagar, S Raj Mangalam, visited a dozen villages like Lakshmi Tola, Mahdewa on bank of river Gandak to analyse the situation. He asked the officials to take proper steps to provide safer places to residents of these villages.