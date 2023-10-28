RLD chief targets government for slashing sports budget

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, Chaudhary Jayant Singh, targeted the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government for “slashing the budget allocation for sports while attempting to take credit for athletes’ achievements, which were the results of their own hard work”. RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary (HT FILE)

Jayant was speaking at an event felicitating Prachi Choudhary who won silver medal in 4 × 400 metres relay in the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The event was held at her village, Jhabiran, in Saharanpur district.

Kabaddi player Arjun Deshwal hailing from Basera village of Muzaffarnagar district who bagged a gold medal in the Asian Games, has also been honoured in a separate event.

The RLD chief emphasised the need to develop more sports facilities at the village level and questioned how players could improve their performance without adequate resources. He condemned the government for appropriating athletes’ success, stating, “They earned these achievements through their hard work and determination.”

Jayant Singh pointed out that the central government had reduced the sports budget over the past 15 years. Despite the government’s claim of soon becoming the world’s third-largest economy, he highlighted the modest seven medals won in the Tokyo Olympics. He compared the situation with China, noting that economic progress there had coincided with improved sports performance. He argued that if the country progressed economically, it would lead to both economic advancement and success in sports.

He further pointed out that the Central government had allocated a budget of ₹3670 crore for sports in 2009-10, but after 15 years, the budget for 2023-24 was reduced to ₹3400 crore.

Jayant Singh also emphasised the need for inter-school competitions and advocated for the construction of multi-sports stadiums in every district. Such initiatives, he believed, would create awareness about sports among the younger generation, fostering curiosity and encouragement.

Additionally, he pledged support for sports facilities in Basera village, offering ₹30 lakh from his own funds and securing further funding from area MLA Anil Kumar. He called upon the villagers to identify suitable land for a Kabaddi ground, assuring financial assistance for its construction.

Earlier, he honoured Parul Choudhary, Annu Rani, Kiran Baliyan, and Seema Antil of Meerut for their medal-winning performances in the Asian Games.

