Road rage: 3 held for killing, robbing man

New Delhi: Three men who robbed and killed a 25-year-old mason in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar two weeks ago after his motorcycle brushed past one of them have been arrested, the police said.

The victim, Azad Ahmad, lived with his family in Sangam Vihar and worked as a mason. The crime happened while he was returning on his motorcycle from his brother’s home in Tughlaqabad around 11.15pm on April 18.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said as Ahmad rode past a school in Sangam Vihar, his motorcycle brushed past one of the suspects, who were drunk and were walking to buy cigarettes. “That led to a verbal altercation during which they thrashed Ahmad,” said the DCP.

Ahmad, in his complaint to the police before his death, said he was pulled down from his motorcycle and thrashed with sticks and an iron rod. The DCP said as the trio thrashed him, they also decided to rob him as no one was around.

“They robbed his mobile phone, ₹1,000 cash and some documents,” said Thakur adding that a case of causing hurt during robbery was registered.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on April 25 after which police added murder charge in the FIR.

Simultaneously, the police started screening CCTV footage and enquiring from locals to find the suspects. The suspects were arrested one by one over a period of several days until the last suspect was arrested on Saturday.

The police have recovered the robbed phone and the documents which were dumped in a drain near the crime scene.