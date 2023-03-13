Road to Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s women wing to launch ‘selfie with beneficiaries’ drive in U.P.

LUCKNOW Keeping 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women wing in Uttar Pradesh will launch a campaign called -- ‘selfie with beneficiaries’. As part of the drive, the women functionaries of the party will click a selfie with women beneficiaries of the welfare schemes rolled out by the incumbent state and central governments.

The selfie with beneficiary initiative would target beneficiaries of these schemes.

At the BJP’s state working committee meeting of women wing in Ayodhya on Sunday, the party listed several women-centric initiatives launched by the government -- including providing free cooking gas connection to 1.47 crore poor women, women helpdesk in 1,535 police stations, Mission Shakti, and CM Mass Marriage scheme, among others.

The selfie with beneficiary initiative would target beneficiaries of these schemes. “Along with participating in booth-centric activities, the party’s women wing will also undertake people-connect initiatives like selfie-with-beneficiaries, door-to-door contacts, and interactions with women self-help groups,” BJP leaders said at the meeting.

On the occasion, U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative has resulted in marked improvement in girl child birth ratio. Besides ‘selfie with beneficiaries’, the saffron party will also launch several other people-connect initiatives before the 2024 general elections.

The party’s women wing chief V Srinivasan and state chief Geeta Shakya were among the attendees when U.P. BJP women wing in-charge Vijay Bahadur Pathak presented the political resolution.