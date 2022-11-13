Road widening rendered shopkeepers jobless in Ayodhya: Rakesh Tikait

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday strongly criticised the state government over demolition of commercial establishment for road widening in Ayodhya

Addressing farmers in Ayodhya on Saturday to gather support for the proposed ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in the state capital on November 26, Tikait said, “Hundreds of shopkeepers have been rendered jobless in Ayodhya. Those who were running their business for generations are now jobless.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BKU national spokesperson accused the state government of acquiring farmers’ land in Ayodhya for several projects, including an airport.

“A kisan mahapanchayat will be organised in Lucknow on November 26 and ‘Save Constitution Day’ will be observed on January 26,” Tikait said at a press briefing.

Tikait also demanded minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, and appealed for unity among the opposition parties to stand a chance against the ruling BJP.

Tikait seeks support for proposed Lucknow rally

GORAKHPUR: Exhorting farmers to actively participate in the proposed ‘kisan rally’ in Lucknow on November 26, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday alleged that the state government had ignored farmers’ demand and didn’t fulfil the promises made to the community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing newsmen at Ghanshyampur in Sant Kabir Nagar district, Tikait said no committee was formed to discuss the minimum support price for agriculture products, and also criticised the ruling party for ‘defaming’ farmers’ movements. He said that sugarcane growers were still awaiting their due payments.

In his bid to gather support for the November 26 rally, Tikait has been touring eastern Uttar Pradesh. He took part in a farmers’ agitation in Manuri, Azamgarh district on November 9 and organised ‘kisan panchayats’ in Mau and Sant Kabir Nagar districts.