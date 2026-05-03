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Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments

Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments

Published on: May 03, 2026 08:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, In a daylight robbery, armed men opened fire injuring four employees at a jewellery store in Karimnagar city of Telangana on Sunday before escaping with gold ornaments, police said.

Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments

The incident occurred at around 11 AM, when five men entered the shop posing as customers.

They enquired about gold ornaments and attempted robbery at gunpoint. When the staff resisted, they opened fire, injuring the sales manager and three other employees, police said.

The accused fired four rounds before fleeing with gold ornaments.

Police released photos of the suspects allegedly involved in the robbery and announced a reward of 1 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam told reporters after inspecting the scene of the offence.

"Initially, one of the offenders entered the shop and enquired about jewellery, followed by four others. They threatened the employees with weapons, making them kneel down. The sales manager and other staff tried to overpower them but the offenders opened fire on them," the Commissioner said.

He said he spoke to the injured staff and police officials to understand the sequence of events.

A full-scale manhunt is underway under the supervision of the Police Commissioner, he said. CCTV footage is being thoroughly analysed and all leads are being pursued, he further said.

"I assure people of Karimnagar that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice at the earliest," Kumar added.

One of the staff members injured in the incident and undergoing treatment in a hospital, told a TV channel that one person entered the store at around 11 AM and asked for a 20 gram chain and also a ring. Later, four others entered the store, he said.

"They brandished weapons, threatened us and made us to kneel down. They asked for locker keys. We tried to catch them, but they opened fire and fled," he said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments
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