Hyderabad, In a daylight robbery, armed men opened fire injuring four employees at a jewellery store in Karimnagar city of Telangana on Sunday before escaping with gold ornaments, police said.

Robbers fire at jewellery store staff in Telangana, decamp with gold ornaments

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The incident occurred at around 11 AM, when five men entered the shop posing as customers.

They enquired about gold ornaments and attempted robbery at gunpoint. When the staff resisted, they opened fire, injuring the sales manager and three other employees, police said.

The accused fired four rounds before fleeing with gold ornaments.

Police released photos of the suspects allegedly involved in the robbery and announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam told reporters after inspecting the scene of the offence.

"Initially, one of the offenders entered the shop and enquired about jewellery, followed by four others. They threatened the employees with weapons, making them kneel down. The sales manager and other staff tried to overpower them but the offenders opened fire on them," the Commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} The four victims sustained gun shot injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar and their condition is stated to be out of danger, police said, adding their statement was being recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four victims sustained gun shot injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar and their condition is stated to be out of danger, police said, adding their statement was being recorded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police seized blank catridges and one magazine from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police seized blank catridges and one magazine from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police further said so far one kg of gold jewellery has been stolen, but the staff are still verifying it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police further said so far one kg of gold jewellery has been stolen, but the staff are still verifying it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, visited the shop after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, visited the shop after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, in a post on 'X', Kumar said: "I was in the same area just minutes before the incident and rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The incident occurred a few meters away from my office." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, in a post on 'X', Kumar said: "I was in the same area just minutes before the incident and rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The incident occurred a few meters away from my office." {{/usCountry}}

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He said he spoke to the injured staff and police officials to understand the sequence of events.

A full-scale manhunt is underway under the supervision of the Police Commissioner, he said. CCTV footage is being thoroughly analysed and all leads are being pursued, he further said.

"I assure people of Karimnagar that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice at the earliest," Kumar added.

One of the staff members injured in the incident and undergoing treatment in a hospital, told a TV channel that one person entered the store at around 11 AM and asked for a 20 gram chain and also a ring. Later, four others entered the store, he said.

"They brandished weapons, threatened us and made us to kneel down. They asked for locker keys. We tried to catch them, but they opened fire and fled," he said.

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Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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