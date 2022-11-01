Rooftop restaurant in Pune gutted in fire; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out on the rooftop of a restaurant named ‘Vegeta’ in Lulla Nagar area of Pune on Tuesday, but fortunately there were no casualties or injuries in the incident, authorities informed.

The fire quickly spread across the interior of the restaurant, situated on the seventh floor of a building named Marvel Vista, destroying all furniture, according to fire department officials.

Fire department personnel deployed two brigade vehicles to bring the blaze under control with great difficulty, they said.

“We received a call at around 8:14 am. We immediately deployed our team to the spot and within 45 minutes the fire was under control. Fortunately, no injury and causality were reported during incident,” Nilesh Mahajan, Pune fire brigade department, spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and more information is awaited.

The Pune civic body took cognizance of the incident and launched a probe to check whether the restaurant had taken necessary approvals from the fire brigade and building permission department.

