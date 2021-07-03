Rose Valley scam: Tripura BJP welcomes CBI chargesheet, alleges Left leaders’ involvement

Welcoming the move of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s filing chargesheet against Rose Valley Real Estates & Construction Limited, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that many Left leaders in Tripura and even ministers had involvement with the ponzi scam.

“Many Left leaders and ministers were involved in the Rose Valley scam. We welcome the chargesheet filing by the CBI, though the investigation is not yet completed. We are hopeful the true facts will be revealed through their investigation,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

“It is an attempt to malign the Left leaders. All the allegations raised against us are baseless,” said Left Front convener Bijan Dhar.

The chargesheet was filed in Gomati district and session judge court on Friday against former chairman and director Goutam Kundu, and three directors - Ashok Kumar Saha, Ram Lal Goswami and Shibamoy Dutta.

A case was registered by the CBI before, following the Tripura High Court’s order. They had filed the chargesheet followed by a long investigation.

Bhattacharjee added that the then chief minister Manik Sarkar attended an event of Rose Valley in 2008. He accused him of promoting such companies to grow in the state. Sarkar had forwarded 37 ponzi scam-related cases to the CBI in 2013 but they took up only five cases then.

After coming to power in 2018, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb handed over 74 ponzi scam-related cases to the CBI that were then investigated by the state’s special investigation teams. Former Left ministers Bijita Nath and Badal Choudhury and CPM leader Goutam Das were interrogated by CBI sleuths over the scam.

An amount of Rs. 4,81,19,365 was reportedly siphoned in the scam at Rose Valley’s Amarpur branch in Gomati district.