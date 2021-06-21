Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / {Row over remarks} Bittu appears before state SC panel; told to file written reply within 2 days
others

{Row over remarks} Bittu appears before state SC panel; told to file written reply within 2 days

Bittu defended himself saying that it was never his intention to make any statement against Schedule Castes
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu MP (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Ludhiana Member Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu appeared before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday and presented his version on alleged unparliamentary comments attributed to him.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said during the hearing, Bittu defended himself saying that it was never his intention to make any statement against Schedule Castes. “If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I offer unconditional apology,” he said. The commission has now directed Bittu to present his version in writing within two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP